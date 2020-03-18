No Final Fantasy VII Remake For You, Amazon Delays Deliveries

Let’s go back in time, five years ago to be exact when Final Fantasy starved fans were craving for a remake. During the 2015’s E3 during the PlayStation conference the game was announed, grown men cried, a standing ovation was given, Square Enix stock prices rose and the trailer recieved over ten million views in two weeks.

Then came the waiting, the delays, the waiting, the tears and the rave reviews over the Final Fantasy 7 remake demo on the PlayStation Store.

Then finally fans got a new release date: April 10th.

Now comes the heartbreak, once again.

Due to the many complications of the coronavirus aka as COVID-19, Amazon is delaying shipment for gamers who ordered physical copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake through the company.

It’s not just games but all “non-essential orders” and instead will extend the windows for existing orders until April 5th.

“We are seeing increased online shopping, and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock,” the email obtained by Business Insider said. “With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers.”

The move follows huge increases in orders of certain products on Amazon, like face masks and toilet paper, as more shoppers flocked to e-commerce sites like Amazon for their shopping. This is straining Amazon’s supply chain, resulting in shipment delays, technical glitches, and labor shortages.

teven Yates, CEO of Prime Guidance, an agency that helps Amazon sellers, said:

“Amazon is taking drastic measures to address logistical challenges faced amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon has struggled to keep up with demand on essential items, so this move will allow them to focus more available resources to meet this increased demand.”

Until everything is sorted out, gamers can learn more about Final Fantasy VII Remake through Square Enix’s new YouTube series.