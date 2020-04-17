News Nintendo PlayStation Xbox

Crysis Remastered Confirmed By Crytek

by Dana Abercrombie0

Crytek has officially announced Crysis Remastered will be launching sometime soon on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

 

Crysis Remastered will have “new graphic features,” higher quality textures and “CRYENGINE’s native hardware and API-agnostic ray tracing solution.”

Developed by Crytek and published by Electronic Arts, the original Crysis launched in 2007 on PC, before later landing on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and was followed by Crysis 2 in 2011 and Crysis 3 in 2013.Crysis Remastered (XBLA/PSN) screenshots released [Up: New ...

 

Crytek’s groundbreaking, critically acclaimed first-person shooter is based in a future where a massive, ancient alien-built structure has been discovered buried inside a mountain in the fictional Lingshan Islands, near the coast of the eastern Philippines.

The single-player campaign has the player assume the role of U.S. Army Delta Force soldier Jake Dunn, referred to in-game by his callsign, Nomad. Nomad is armed with various futuristic weapons and equipment, most notably a “Nanosuit” which was inspired by the real-life military concept of Future Force Warrior. In Crysis, the player fights both North Korean and extraterrestrial enemies in various environments on and around the island.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

