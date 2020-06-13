Godfall Gameplay Reveal Trailer Shows Off Its Character Classes

During Sony’s latest The Future of Gaming showcase, Counterplay Games’ Godfall finally revealed their first gameplay trailer for Godfall, after announcing the game for PS5 last year.

Godfall focuses on fast-paced melee combats, as a looter-slasher set in a fantasy world divided into the realms of Fire, Air, Water, Earth, and Spirit. Your mission, as one of the few remaining members of Knight’s Order, is to stop the apocalypse and fight with anyone who stands on your way.

You will start the game as one of the very least remaining Knight’s Order, making your way through different realms divided into Earth, Air, Fire, and Spirit Elements to stop the apocalypse. As you make progress in the game, you will get new combat skills and customization options, based on the class you choose to play in. When it comes to the enemies, you should prepare yourself for a real challenge as bosses in Godfall will be able to repel multiple players at once.

As seen in the trailer above, there are three character classes in the game, each one with their own attacking and defending weapons and armors. Showcasing each character, the trailer explains their way of fighting, and the special abilities players can use against enemies.

Featuring hardcore battles, Godfall will be supporting up to three-player drop-in/drop-out co-operative mode, allowing you to play it more tactically with your friends.

Godfall will be available for PS5 and PC (exclusive to Epic Games Store) in Holiday 2020.