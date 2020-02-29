News TV

Little Big Shots Returns With Octavia Spencer and Yolanda Renee King

by Dana Abercrombie020

The all-new season of Little Big Shots returns with two-time Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy as host.

On this Sunday’s episode of Little Big Shots, Yolanda Renee King, Martin Luther among Jr.’s only grandchild will be featured.

Little Big Shots premieres Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with a special preview on Monday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. immediately following the season premiere of The Voice. (A repeat of the first episode will air Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m.)

In a completely reimagined new season, McCarthy meets with some of the most inspiring and hilarious kids from all corners of the globe. They will take us into their world, share their remarkable stories and show us the incredible talents that set them apart. It’s a celebration of how resilient, funny and inspiring kids can be when we allow them to be unabashedly themselves. They may be little, but their hearts are big.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

