Little Big Shots Returns With Octavia Spencer and Yolanda Renee King

The all-new season of Little Big Shots returns with two-time Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy as host.

On this Sunday’s episode of Little Big Shots, Yolanda Renee King, Martin Luther among Jr.’s only grandchild will be featured.

Little Big Shots premieres Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with a special preview on Monday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. immediately following the season premiere of The Voice. (A repeat of the first episode will air Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m.)

In a completely reimagined new season, McCarthy meets with some of the most inspiring and hilarious kids from all corners of the globe. They will take us into their world, share their remarkable stories and show us the incredible talents that set them apart. It’s a celebration of how resilient, funny and inspiring kids can be when we allow them to be unabashedly themselves. They may be little, but their hearts are big.