M.O.D.O.K. Takes His Place In Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay Trailer

Square Enix’s upcoming video game, Marvel’s Avengers, takes place in a world where the Avengers disbanded after the apparent death of Captain America.

However, developers Crystal Dynamics have already revealed  Advanced Idea Mechanics was behind the disaster. Now, the true power behind AIM stands revealed. During the Marvel’s Avengers War Table streaming event, a new trailer introduced M.O.D.O.K. AIM’s maniacal leader.

Within the trailer, M.O.D.O.K. first appears as his human self, George Tarleton. He is also a key figure behind the imprisonment and experimentation on the Inhumans. Kamala Khan, an Inhuman who recently discovered her powers, is forced to listen to Tarleton’s attempt to recruit her. Instead, the future Ms. Marvel makes her escape and gives the Avengers proof that AIM split them apart.

Regardless, Kamala’s attempt to reunite the Avengers doesn’t go smoothly. Case in point: an argument between Bruce Banner and Tony Stark turns into a Hulk vs. Iron Man fight.

Additionally, the trailer reveals the Hulk’s longtime foe, the Abomination, has been recruited to AIM. However, the biggest moment comes after Tarleton’s transformation into M.O.D.O.K., aka Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing.

You can check out The MODOK Threat trailer above and the Co-op War Zones trailer and the extended gameplay footage below.

Marvel’s Avengers will hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4.

