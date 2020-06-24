Madden 21’s Official Gameplay Deep Dive Showcases New Mechanics

Despite a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it highlight video during EA Play, there is now a new gameplay video of Madden 21 that takes a “deep dive” into the game’s new on-field mechanics.

As seen in the video above, four minutes isn’t long enough to “deep dive” into anything, however, it does give a quick look at some of what EA is bringing to Madden 21.

According to the video, the EA team desires the players to have “complete control” of the on-screen action. Regarding the defensive line play, all pass rush moves are on the right stick and triggers, giving players greater control over which moves they do. EA also wants to give players better feedback on the success and timing of those moves.

EA is also promising more authentic immersion. So, players will extend their arm for first downs and touchdowns, which was in Madden 12.

Madden 21 launches for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on August 25th, and will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X when those consoles launch.