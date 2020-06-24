World of Warcraft Shadowlands Livestream Set For July 8th

For fans eager to see the newest adventure in Azeroth, the wait is almost over. The previously postponed World of Warcraft Shadowlands livestream will now happen on Wednesday, July 8th at 9:00 am PDT on the World of Warcraft Twitch and YouTube pages.

In a post from Blizzard Entertainment, the next update for the new World of Warcraft expansion will feature Executive Producer John Hight and Game Direct Ion Hazzikostas showing fans new content in development.

The new expansion will include four new zones and covenants for players to join and will bring the level cap back down to 60.

There will be a new starting zone called Exile’s Reach, designed to onboard new players to understand the basics of World of Warcraft.

It was confirmed, controller support would be coming to the MMORPG.

A release date for World of Warcraft Shadowlands has yet to be announced. However, it is still slated for a 2020 release.