Mafia: Trilogy Teaser Trailer Released

Earlier today, 2K Games released a teaser trailer for Mafia: Trilogy and announced that more details will be revealed on Tuesday, May 19th at 9:00 am PT/ 12:00 pm ET at MafiaGame.com. The brief video is embedded above.

The most recent entry in the series appropriately titled Mafia III launched back in October of 2016. The game was developed by newly formed studio Hangar 13 and ended up shipping 5 million copies worldwide. Judging by the teaser video, it looks as though 2K aims to release a collection featuring remastered versions of Mafia and Mafia II. Fans of the franchise will certainly have a lot to look forward to next week.

Are any of you looking forward to Mafia: Trilogy? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

Source: MafiaGame.com