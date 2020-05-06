Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Launches On May 26th

Earlier today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios announced that Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will launch digitally on May 26th for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. The newly revealed story content also includes new playable characters in Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop. The official trailer is embedded above while a detailed description of the upcoming expansion is included below:

The epic saga continues in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance. Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, the new expansion features the triumphant return of Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race. RoboCop, the iconic, highly advanced cybernetic police officer will make his first appearance in the franchise, continuing the pedigree of popular Mortal Kombat guest fighters. RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original “RoboCop” (1987) film and “RoboCop 2” (1990) sequel. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will also include three new character skin packs to be released over time.

Fans who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can preorder the story expansion separately for $39.99 or bundled with the new Kombat Pack for $49.99. All preorders will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch which includes new skins for Scorpion, Sub Zero, and Frost. Lastly, fan-favorite stage fatalities, arenas, and friendships will return in a free content update around the same time as Aftermath launches. Additional screenshots are included below.

