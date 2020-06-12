Rage is All You Need in Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

IGN’s Summer of Gaming has announced Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood.

This new title comes from Cyanide Studios, the creators of the Call of Cthulhu video game and the Styx series.

In this game you play as Cahal, a Garou who sends himself into exile after losing control of his rage. Using his three forms – wolf, human and werewolf – Cahal sets out to defend Gaia, Mother Earth. However, Cahal must continue to tame his rage, or else it will destroy him.

As a wolf, Cahal can prowl through the night, stalking and hunting prey undetected. As a human, well, he can do usual human things. Pay taxes, talk to people, all the things that shouldn’t surprise players.

Then there’s the inner Werewolf, Cahal can let loose, and unleash his rage to destroy his enemies in all its wolfie glory.

Cahal will play a crucial role in a war between his people, the Garou, and Endron, an oil company that serves Wyrm, a destructive spirit hell-bent on decimating Earth.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is scheduled for release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store later this year.