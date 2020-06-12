News PC PlayStation Xbox

Rage is All You Need in Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

by Dana Abercrombie

IGN’s Summer of Gaming has announced Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood.

This new title comes from Cyanide Studios, the creators of the Call of Cthulhu video game and the Styx series.

In this game you play as Cahal, a Garou who sends himself into exile after losing control of his rage. Using his three forms – wolf, human and werewolf – Cahal sets out to defend Gaia, Mother Earth. However, Cahal must continue to tame his rage, or else it will destroy him.

As a wolf, Cahal can prowl through the night, stalking and hunting prey undetected. As a human, well, he can do usual human things. Pay taxes, talk to people, all the things that shouldn’t surprise players.
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Preview - Rage Is All You NeedThen there’s the inner Werewolf, Cahal can let loose, and unleash his rage to destroy his enemies in all its wolfie glory.

Cahal will play a crucial role in a war between his people, the Garou, and Endron, an oil company that serves Wyrm, a destructive spirit hell-bent on decimating Earth.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is scheduled for release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store later this year.

