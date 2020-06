Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the sequel to 2018’s PS4-exclusive Spider-Man, is officially heading to the PS5, Sony announced today at its PlayStation 5 gameplay event.

Showcasing a faster SSD on the PlayStation 5, gamers will be excited to see what’s possible with a game designed from the ground up.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on the PlayStation 5 holiday 2020.