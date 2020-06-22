Rocksteady Is Reportedly Developing A Suicide Squad Game, Details Will Be Revealed At DC Fandome

According to IGN, Rocksteady, the studio behind Batman: Arkham, is reportedly the developer behind an upcoming Suicide Squad IP.

Eurogamer revealed the studio has been working on the game for years and has registered the domain name Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League.

A new report claims Batman: Arkham studio Rocksteady is indeed the developer behind the Suicide Squad game mentioned in the domain name registrations.

The outlet noted the domains had been registered by WB Interactive, including Gotham Knights, which refers to WB Montreal’s Batman: Court of Owls game.

Originally, it was reported the domain registrations found included suicidesquadgame.com, suicidesquadkillthejusticeleague.com, and gothamknightsgame.com.

Both games will apparently be shown in some way during the DC FanDome event.

Accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com, the global event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films, video games and TV series.

The DC FanDome is the place to hear highly anticipated announcements and the latest news, see exclusive footage, and venture into themed worlds designed to entertain everyone from movie and TV superfans to gamers and readers, to families and kids. With special presentations to engage fans in every time zone across the globe, you’ll have the opportunity to have an experience that’s all your own. Inside this virtual world, fans will also get access to localized events, featuring the faces and voices from countries around the world in their local language. No matter where you live, your age or your level of fandom, there is something for you.

The virtual DC event will take place on August 22 beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT.