Spider-Man Comes to Marvel’s Avengers Exclusively on PlayStation | TD296

by Tony Polanco0

On tonight’s Throwdown, we discuss Spider-Man coming exclusively to Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation, the recent State of Play, the latest Project xCloud news, and break down the latest financial reports from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

Tonight’s Topics:

– Spider-Man comes to Marvel’s Avengers exclusively on PlayStation
– More exclusive content for PS Marvel’s Avengers
– State of Play recap/impressions
– DualShock 4 will only work with PS4 games on PS5
– No changes coming to Xbox Live Gold at the moment
– Nintendo and Sony financial reports
– Take-Two won’t sell next-gen versions of NBA2K21 for $70

