SXSW Will Go On As Planned, But Wants You to Wash Your Hands

Despite the Coronavirus threat affecting travel, gaming conferences, overseas box office and movie premieres, the SXSW conference will go on as planned.

This news comes after more than 3,000 people signed a petition calling for South By Southwest to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As more confirmed cases grow (globally, about 83,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. About 2,800 of those people died), the Austin, Texas festival which combines technology, film and music has issued an advisory for its thousands of attendees still on the fence about making the trek.

Where travel has been impacted, especially in the case of China, we are seeing a handful of cancellations. However, we are on par with years past in regard to registrants who are unable to attend. We are increasing our efforts to prevent the spread of germs per Austin Public Health’s recommendations, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.

As of today, SXSW have updated their webpage titled “Attendee Safety:”

The World Health Organization’s recommendation is that travelers practice usual precautions, and we are increasing our efforts to help prevent the spread of disease per Austin Public Health’s recommendations. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary. Austin Public Health said it will continue to communicate with the CDC and health departments nationwide as many cities host large events. “At this time, no health departments in the state have requested the cancellation of any gatherings, as the current risk of person-to-person spread in their jurisdictions remains low. Historically, March is not a peak international travel month in Austin, but we will continue to monitor. Information and practices are changing during this rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to follow national guidelines. This being said, there are no imminent plans to postpone any current events.

Austin Public Health said it is “closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation,” and has developed a five-phase plan to coordinate response activities.

No health departments in Texas have requested the cancellation of any events at this time, as the risk of person-to-person spread remains low, APH said.

The health of the Austin community and those who visit our City is our highest priority. APH coordinates with South by Southwest (SXSW) annually to monitor and prepare for any public health emergencies during the festival – this year is no different. While in flu season, APH is working with SXSW to disseminate disease prevention messaging to help keep attendees and the entire Austin community safe. APH is also working with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor and prepare for any local cases of COVID-19.

SXSW runs from March 13th to March 22nd.