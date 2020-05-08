Throwdown Ep. 283 – Inside Next-Gen

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Featured Topic:

Inside Xbox

Other Topics:

– Xbox 20/20

– The Last of Us 2 goes gold & gets a new story trailer

– Cyberpunk 277 has customizable genitals

– Summer Game Fest schedule

– Tokyo Game Show 2020 canceled, digital show instead

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.