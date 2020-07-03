Throwdown Ep. 291 – Every Game’s Got a Price

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Featured Topic:

– NBA 2K21 will cost $69.99 on next-gen consoles

Other Topics:

– Xbox Series X reveal reportedly happening in August

– Summer Game Fest demo event coming to Xbox One

– Cyberpunk 2077 wall-running mechanic removed

– Fallout TV series coming to Amazon

– Amazon un-releases Crucible

– Nintendo finally apologizes for joy-con drift

Make sure to subscribe to Throwdown on YouTube, Soundcloud, and iTunes. Follow Throwdown on Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook as well. Don’t forget to join our Discord server for updates, to play MP games with us, and to leave your questions for TYQ. Please also show your support for The Koalition by pledging to the Patreon.

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.