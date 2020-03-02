Watch Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 273 from ThrowdownShow on www.twitch.tv
Throwdown Podcast

Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 273

by Tony Polanco0

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Could Game Pass serve to devalue video games?
– Do you find long in-game loading times distracting?
– How much is too much to purchase next-gen games or controllers?
– Will gaming ever have its own version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
– How come PC gamers aren’t asking for their own exclusives?
– Why aren’t PC graphics as impressive as they used to be compared to consoles?
– What is your favorite handheld system?
– Do you play ROM hacks or homebrews of old retro games?
– Which happens first: World peace or the PlayStation 5 reveal?
– Will the “Play Anywhere” strategy hurt Xbox Series X sales?
– Is the Xbox Series X CPU comparable to the Ryzen 5 1600?
– What are your most hated enemies in games?
– Have you ever gotten hand/wrist injuries from playing games?
– What is the most disappointing game of this generation?

Make sure to subscribe to Throwdown on YouTubeSoundcloudand iTunes. Follow Throwdown on TwitchTwitterand Facebook as well. Don’t forget to join our Discord server for updates, to play MP games with us, and to leave your questions for TYQ. Please also show your support for The Koalition by pledging to the Patreon.

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.

Considering normal life mundane, Tony prefers to spend most of his time absorbed in fictional worlds that stimulate his imagination. Tony is a geek through and through, and his love for Comic Books, Science Fiction, Heavy Metal, and Video Games knows no bounds. He uses his natural writing talent and communication skills to express to the world why it's awesome to live a geek-centric lifestyle. Former Senior Editor of STFUandPlay and Staff Writer for DualShockers. Current Executive Editor of this here site, Tony writes news, previews, editorials and is the host of the Throwdown, Throwdown your Questions and Spoiler Alert podcasts. Tony encourages the team to do their best by being all George Washington and getting bullet holes in his cape from leading by example. Tony also still dreams of being a superhero one day.

Related posts

Throwdown Ep. 273 – X-Factor

Tony Polanco