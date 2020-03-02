Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 273

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Could Game Pass serve to devalue video games?

– Do you find long in-game loading times distracting?

– How much is too much to purchase next-gen games or controllers?

– Will gaming ever have its own version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

– How come PC gamers aren’t asking for their own exclusives?

– Why aren’t PC graphics as impressive as they used to be compared to consoles?

– What is your favorite handheld system?

– Do you play ROM hacks or homebrews of old retro games?

– Which happens first: World peace or the PlayStation 5 reveal?

– Will the “Play Anywhere” strategy hurt Xbox Series X sales?

– Is the Xbox Series X CPU comparable to the Ryzen 5 1600?

– What are your most hated enemies in games?

– Have you ever gotten hand/wrist injuries from playing games?

– What is the most disappointing game of this generation?

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.