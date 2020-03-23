Watch Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 276 from ThrowdownShow on www.twitch.tv
Throwdown Podcast

Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 276

by Tony Polanco0

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Will gamers buy two $500 consoles this holiday?
– Will a $300 Lockhart give Microsoft an advantage next-gen?
– Is PlayStation’s upper management currently in disarray?
– Will cross-gen games hurt sales of next-gen systems?
– How will physical media work with PS5’s SSD?
– How quickly will 3rd party developers design games around PS5’s SSD?
– Can MS market Game Pass next-gen w/o remastering its older games?
– Will it bother you if people mod Horizon Zero Dawn on PC?
– What post-apocalyptic games do you recommend?
– What games do you play to relax/zone-out?
– What is Sony’s silence is deliberate to catch MS off-guard?
– Which would you prefer: a monthly subscription or microtransactions?
– What game that you disliked would you revisit?
– Which will be your most disappointing game of 2020?
– What are the advantages/disadvantages of GameStop closing?

IF YOU WANT TO ASK US QUESTIONS FOR NEXT WEEK'S SHOW, PLEASE LEAVE THEM IN THE THROWDOWN DISCORD SERVER.

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.

Considering normal life mundane, Tony prefers to spend most of his time absorbed in fictional worlds that stimulate his imagination. Tony is a geek through and through, and his love for Comic Books, Science Fiction, Heavy Metal, and Video Games knows no bounds. He uses his natural writing talent and communication skills to express to the world why it's awesome to live a geek-centric lifestyle. Former Senior Editor of STFUandPlay and Staff Writer for DualShockers. Current Executive Editor of this here site, Tony writes news, previews, editorials and is the host of the Throwdown, Throwdown your Questions and Spoiler Alert podcasts. Tony encourages the team to do their best by being all George Washington and getting bullet holes in his cape from leading by example. Tony also still dreams of being a superhero one day.

