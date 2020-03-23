Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 276

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Will gamers buy two $500 consoles this holiday?

– Will a $300 Lockhart give Microsoft an advantage next-gen?

– Is PlayStation’s upper management currently in disarray?

– Will cross-gen games hurt sales of next-gen systems?

– How will physical media work with PS5’s SSD?

– How quickly will 3rd party developers design games around PS5’s SSD?

– Can MS market Game Pass next-gen w/o remastering its older games?

– Will it bother you if people mod Horizon Zero Dawn on PC?

– What post-apocalyptic games do you recommend?

– What games do you play to relax/zone-out?

– What is Sony’s silence is deliberate to catch MS off-guard?

– Which would you prefer: a monthly subscription or microtransactions?

– What game that you disliked would you revisit?

– Which will be your most disappointing game of 2020?

– What are the advantages/disadvantages of GameStop closing?

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.