Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 290

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– What games defined their respective generations?
– Can we ever expect a sci-fi game from Naughty Dog?
– What if the Lockhart was portable like Nintendo Switch?
– Will Microsoft get backlash if the July event fails to deliver on its promises?
– Will memory be a huge and expensive problem next generation?
– What will be the different names for Xbox “Series” consoles?
– Which early YouTubers belonged to the gaming industry?
– Have content creators and streamers hurt the gaming industry?
– What’s the most depraved thing you’ve done in a video game?
– Which video game villains deserve their own title?

IF YOU WANT TO ASK US QUESTIONS FOR NEXT WEEK’S SHOW, PLEASE LEAVE THEM IN THE THROWDOWN DISCORD SERVER. LIMIT TO TWO GAMING QUESTIONS, PLEASE.

