Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo Gets A Release Date, New Skaters Announced

by Dana Abercrombie0

The new meets the old.

Lizzie Armanto, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Riley Hawk (appeared in Pro Skater HD in 2012 and Pro Skater 5 in 2015), Nyjah Huston (appeared in Tony Hawk’s Project 8 in 2006), Tyshawn Jones, Aori Nishimura, and Shane O’Neill will join the original lineup in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 when the remaster launches on September. 4th.

Despite some skaters already appearing in the franchise, Huston, Riley and the other revealed skaters are new to the original two games.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remake gets a demo on August 14 â but only ...

In addition to this news, Activision and developer Vicarious Visions announced access to the Warehouse Demo will open on August 14th for those who pre-order the game digitally.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will see the return of popular rosters, levels, modes, and the soundtrack from the first two games, while Vicarious Visions is hoping to recreate the gameplay and feel fans remember. The game will also see massive improvements on the revert and wall plant which help keep combos going.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will launch for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The standard edition will launch for $40 USD, while the $50 deluxe edition will offer immediate access to a secret skater and retro outfits, and a $100 collector’s edition will come with a full-size, limited run Birdhouse deck.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

