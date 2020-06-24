Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo Gets A Release Date, New Skaters Announced

The new meets the old.

Lizzie Armanto, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Riley Hawk (appeared in Pro Skater HD in 2012 and Pro Skater 5 in 2015), Nyjah Huston (appeared in Tony Hawk’s Project 8 in 2006), Tyshawn Jones, Aori Nishimura, and Shane O’Neill will join the original lineup in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 when the remaster launches on September. 4th.

Despite some skaters already appearing in the franchise, Huston, Riley and the other revealed skaters are new to the original two games.

In addition to this news, Activision and developer Vicarious Visions announced access to the Warehouse Demo will open on August 14th for those who pre-order the game digitally.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will see the return of popular rosters, levels, modes, and the soundtrack from the first two games, while Vicarious Visions is hoping to recreate the gameplay and feel fans remember. The game will also see massive improvements on the revert and wall plant which help keep combos going.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will launch for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The standard edition will launch for $40 USD, while the $50 deluxe edition will offer immediate access to a secret skater and retro outfits, and a $100 collector’s edition will come with a full-size, limited run Birdhouse deck.