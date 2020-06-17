Aquaman Rides Into Fortnite Season 3 Trailer

After a couple of reschedules, Fortnite‘s Season 2 officially comes to an end today.

But dry those tears for Epic Games released the official trailer for the upcoming Season 3 and this time, players will be able to play with Aquaman’s skin.

In the story, the Agency has flooded the Island to ward off the famous storm. But the Island has sunk, and it’s now full of sharks. And who better than Aquaman to rule over all the aquatic creatures that will threaten the players’ lives? Once again, the king of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis will have the (stylized) appearance of a shirtless Jason Momoa.

Aquaman is available in two different skins:

“Aquaman (Arthur Curry)” that features the character without a shirt

“Aquaman” with the character in his full golden armor.

Players will need to buy the Season 3 Battle Pass in order to unlock Aquaman but to gain access to the individual skins, several challenges must be complete.

To get access to Aquaman after purchasing a Battle Pass, players must complete all Aquaman Challenges. Once he’s unlocked, players must dive over the waterfall at Gorgeous Gorge while wearing the Aquaman skin.

Alongside Aquaman, the third season Battle Pass will allow folks to unlock a team of Drifters, gain the ability to customize Umbrellas and earn 1,500 V-Bucks. The Battle Pass unlocks the Fade and Ocean Outfits as well as several other challenges by exploring the Fortilla. It also includes the Build-A-Brella feature where Umbrellas can be customized.

Fortnite Season 3 is already available on all major platforms.

Check out the official Fortnite Season 3 trailer above and the official Battle Pass gameplay trailer below.