Microsoft Discontinues Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition

After 3 years. the end if finally near as Microsoft has officially stopped production of its Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles.

A Microsoft spokesperson announced:

As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.

While production is ending on the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S digital edition, gamers can still purchase the consoles.

Xbox One X dropped in November 2017 to great success as Microsoft claimed it was “the world’s most powerful console,” focusing on power and hardware for its 6 teraflop Xbox One X. While the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition was released in April 2019 as a disc-less version of the Xbox One S.

Microsoft will continue its Xbox All Access subscriptions for the Xbox Series X launch later this year, offering subscribers an opportunity to upgrade to the new console.