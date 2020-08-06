First NBA 2K21 Current Gen Gameplay Trailer Released

Earlier today, 2K Sports released the first current-gen gameplay trailer for their upcoming NBA 2K21 video game. The brief video is titled “Everything is Game” and features several star players in action including cover athlete Damian Lillard. The trailer is embedded above for all of you to check out.

NBA 2K21 development studio Visual Concepts has stated that fans of the series can expect extensive improvements across the board and various game modes to explore. More information regarding MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and other gameplay highlights will be shared in the weeks ahead. NBA 2K21 is currently scheduled to launch on September 4th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will arrive later this year when both next-gen consoles hit the market.

