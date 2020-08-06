News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox

First NBA 2K21 Current Gen Gameplay Trailer Released

by Richard Bailey Jr.0

Earlier today, 2K Sports released the first current-gen gameplay trailer for their upcoming NBA 2K21 video game. The brief video is titled “Everything is Game” and features several star players in action including cover athlete Damian Lillard. The trailer is embedded above for all of you to check out.

NBA 2K21 development studio Visual Concepts has stated that fans of the series can expect extensive improvements across the board and various game modes to explore. More information regarding MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and other gameplay highlights will be shared in the weeks ahead. NBA 2K21 is currently scheduled to launch on September 4th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will arrive later this year when both next-gen consoles hit the market.

NBA 2K21

Are any of you planning on picking up NBA 2K21 next month or do you plan to wait until the next-gen version arrives later this year on PS5 and Xbox Series X? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

Richard Bailey Jr. is an Illustrator, Animator, and Designer based out of Stone Mountain, GA. He has a deep passion for gaming and enjoys both writing and talking about the medium on a regular basis.

