Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 291

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Should digital games cost $10 less than physical?

– Will Sony or MS help gamers transition to all-digital games?

– Can GameStop benefit from $70 games?

– Will $70 games make gamers subscribe to Game Pass/PSNow?

– Would you buy an Xbox Series S at launch if it costs $200?

– Why doesn’t Brett get mad over the “Nintendo Tax”?

– Will you play or replay Horizon Zero Dawn on PC?

– Does Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla have anything that makes it “next-gen”?

– Will the Xbox Series X support the Oculus Rift?

– Who will make better games next-gen? Xbox Game Studios or PlayStation’s studios?

– What are the signs a game will be garbage?

– Do the opinions of those who watch game streams count?

– What was your personal experience with your local arcade scene?

– Will you buy the upcoming Marvel vs Capcom Arcade1Up collection?

– What can I do to give more games a chance?

– What JRPG/RPGs would you recommend for newcomers?

– Does NBA 2K21 set a bad precedent for next-gen?

IF YOU WANT TO ASK US QUESTIONS FOR NEXT WEEK’S SHOW, PLEASE LEAVE THEM IN THE THROWDOWN DISCORD SERVER. LIMIT TO TWO GAMING QUESTIONS, PLEASE.

Make sure to subscribe to Throwdown on YouTube, Soundcloud, and iTunes. Follow Throwdown on Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook as well. Don’t forget to join our Discord server for updates, to play MP games with us, and to leave your questions for TYQ. Please also show your support for The Koalition by pledging to the Patreon.

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.