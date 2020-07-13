PlayStation 5 Amazon Page Goes Live, Will Sony Reveal A Release Date And Price?

Rumors have run amok today with people taking to the interwebs to assume Sony is going to announce the release date and price of the the PS5.

While Sony has not tweeted a peep about this situation, PlayStation 5 has slowly started to popup on retail sites, further fueling rumors.

The product listing page for the PlayStation 5 has since appeared on Amazon, however, it doesn’t contain any new vital information.

Additionally, every current game that has been announced for the PS5 can also be found at the bottom of the page, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales which will be available at PS5’s launch.