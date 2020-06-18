Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is A “Standalone Video Game,” Confirms Insomniac Games’ Creative Director

After making a swinging debut at this year’s PlayStation’s Future of Gaming, Spider-Man: Miles Morales was one of the games everyone was talking about. However, some of those conversations were steeped in confusion about if Miles Morales was an expansion or a standalone.

Brian Horton, Creative Director at Insomniac Games, has cleared up some confusion by revealing this is a “standalone game lets players experience the rise of Miles Morales as he discovers new powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker.”

Players will experience a full story arc with Miles that’s similar to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope. Already a popular character filled with a rich and complicated story, Insomniac Games knew Miles’s origin story as a Spider-Man was something that needed its own game.

At Insomniac Games, development started years ago, when Bryan Intihar (Creative Director, Marvel’s Spider-Man), suggested Miles Morales be a part of the same universe as Peter Parker. We saw a sneak peek of that love when he was introduced at the end of the Spider-Man E3 2017 demo, surprising the audience when they thought the PlayStation Briefing was over.



The team felt, “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe.”

Miles’s multicultural background reflects a more modern, diverse world and we wanted to give players a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests across Marvel’s New York City. This had to be a can’t-miss next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe.

Continuing the story from the first Spider-Man game, it’s now wintertime, about a year after the events of the first game. Marvel’s New York is covered in snow, and just before Christmas break, a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out. Miles’ new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle.

Coming to PlayStation 5 this holiday, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will show off near-instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio and the DualSense controller. Insomniac Games has upgraded their characters with 4D scans and improved skin shading for more realistic looking characters and spline-based hair that moves far more naturally. While many of the city’s assets have also been updated to take advantage of the new console. As you play Miles’ story, players will see, hear, and feel things in a whole new way, all thanks to PS5.

For fans of the first game, don’t worry, there is still “much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens.”