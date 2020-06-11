Transformers: Battlegrounds Coming in October, Trailer Released

It wouldn’t quite feel like right without the familiar sounds of Autobots rolling out and the wait for their arrival won’t be long.

In Transformers: Battlegrounds, evil MEGATRON is closing in on the Allspark, BUMBLEBEE and the Autobots need a new commander to help save Earth – you! Assemble your squad and roll out for a battle that will rage from Central City to Cybertron… and even to the local multiplayer arcade! More information to follow soon.

The game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 23rd.