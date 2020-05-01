Throwdown Ep. 282 – To Valhalla

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

This Week’s Topics:

– The Last of Us 2 & Ghosts of Tsushima get release dates

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla announced

– Xbox Series X games to be shown during May 7 Inside Xbox

– Xbox Game Pass hits 10 million subscribers

– Official PlayStation Magazine to show PS5 games in July issue

– GamesBeat reporter says PS5 reveal happening on June 4

– EA and Google Stadia announce a partnership

– FFVII Remake producer doesn’t know how many parts there’ll be

– Streets of Rage 4 review

