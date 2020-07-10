Throwdown Ep. 292 – Unreal Investment

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Tonight’s Topics:

– Sony invests $250 million in Epic Games

– First look at PS5 box art

– PlayStation backward compatibility may happen via the cloud

– Sony held back 1st and 3rd party announcements for August event

– Xbox Games Showcase happening on July 23

– Xbox tells companies not to offer XBSX upgrades as DLC

– Microsoft interested in buying Warner Bros. Interactive

– Ex-Bungie exec says Activision deal was bad

