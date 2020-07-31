Throwdown Ep. 295 – Next-Gen Craig

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Tonight’s Topics:

– Halo Infinite will have “free-to-play” multiplayer?

– Xbox Game Pass isn’t profitable at the moment

– Microsoft says Xbox Series X games not defined by technology

– Dominos trolls Xbox

– Gabe Newell says Xbox Series X is better than PS5

– Miles Morales may come bundled with PS4 Spider-Man

– Epic Games Store gets achievements before Nintendo

– Yakuza director praises Ghost of Tsushima

– Splinter Cell returns… as a Netflix series

– Virtua Fighter characters coming to Fist of the North Star mobile game

– Cuphead releases on PS4

– Konami retires the Fox Engine

Make sure to subscribe to Throwdown on YouTube, Soundcloud, and iTunes. Follow Throwdown on Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook as well. Don’t forget to join our Discord server for updates, to play MP games with us, and to leave your questions for TYQ. Please also show your support for The Koalition by pledging to the Patreon.

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.