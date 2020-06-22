Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 289

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Is WB Games the last game developer owned by a movie studio?

– Will Nintendo release an all-digital Switch?

– Will Xbox Series X have a better launch lineup than PS5?

– Is Naughty Dog wrong for limiting what reviewers can speak on?

– What’s your most anticipated game for the rest of 2020?

– Which will sell more consoles: Halo Infinite or Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

– Does a game have to be “fun”?

– What will Nintendo do hardware-wise with their new console?

– Which next-gen system will have the “secret sauce”?

– Should ActRaiser get a remake?

– Should difficulty-based achievements/trophies exist?

– What were your favorite things about Horizon Zero Dawn?

– Should the FGC worry about the PS5’s USB ports?

– Are you excited for Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood?

