Will You Buy a Next-Gen Console at Launch? | TYQ296

by Tony Polanco0

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Will the Xbox Series X be smaller than the Series X?
– Did State of Play prove we won’t see PS5’s price first?
– What do I need to know to build a PC in 2020?
– Should games focus more on graphics or narrative?
– What is the most overrated game of this generation?
– Has the rona permanently ruined esports?
– How old does a game need to be to get remastered?
– Should next-gen consoles get delayed to 2021?
– Will you buy a next-gen system at launch?
– Why isn’t Apple allowing Project xCloud on iOS?
– Will Throwdown do an end of the generation episode?

