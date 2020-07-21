Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time Will Fight Its Way To Consoles and PC In August

Back in February, Soleil Games announced Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time and now we finally know it will release on August 21st for $39.99.

Players will partake in an untold storyline that ties in directly to Samurai Jack’s series finale. On the journey, numerous popular characters from the show will appear which will be voiced by the original voice actors from the animation.

The story will span across time and space as Samurai Jack hopes to save mankind from series villain, Aku. Memorable locations from the show will be present and players can equip their character with a variety of different weapons to best suit their playstyle.

In the trailer above, it showcases the game in action and the frantic hack-and-slash combat with an art style that embodies the spirit of the show.

Battle Through Time features over a dozen unique weapons along with the show’s beloved blend of drama and humor. Though the game is 3D, it retains the same look and style of the 2D animated series.

Soleil Games created the game in partnership with Samurai Jack’s creator Genndy Tartakovsky, while Battle Through Time’s script was written by series head writer Darrick Bachman.

Battle Through Time will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam or Epic Games Store) and will also be featured at Adult Swim Con, airing July 23-25 on Twitch.