RockSteady Officially Announces Suicide Squad Game, Teaser Image Revealed

by Dana Abercrombie0

The wait is over…kind of.

We still have to wait but we know what we’re waiting for.

As previously reported Batman: Arkham series developer Rocksteady has announced their Suicide Squad video game, and will announce further details on August 22nd as part of DC FanDome, DC comics’ digital fan event.

Now we have a teaser image which appears to be an attack against Superman.

The Suicide Squad game was first considered a possibility following the end of Batman: Arkham Origins – developed by WB Games Montreal – which featured a post-credits scene in which Deathstroke is asked by Amanda Waller to join the Suicide Squad.  However, in 2016, according to sources at Kotaku the game was cancelled.

Since then,rumor reemerged about Rocksteady working on a Suicide Squad game, but no official word from the development team or publisher WB Games. Names continued to be floated around as Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, while the image features a crosshair over Superman’s head, that name could be true.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

