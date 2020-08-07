RockSteady Officially Announces Suicide Squad Game, Teaser Image Revealed

The wait is over…kind of.

We still have to wait but we know what we’re waiting for.

As previously reported Batman: Arkham series developer Rocksteady has announced their Suicide Squad video game, and will announce further details on August 22nd as part of DC FanDome, DC comics’ digital fan event.

Now we have a teaser image which appears to be an attack against Superman.

The Suicide Squad game was first considered a possibility following the end of Batman: Arkham Origins – developed by WB Games Montreal – which featured a post-credits scene in which Deathstroke is asked by Amanda Waller to join the Suicide Squad. However, in 2016, according to sources at Kotaku the game was cancelled.

Since then,rumor reemerged about Rocksteady working on a Suicide Squad game, but no official word from the development team or publisher WB Games. Names continued to be floated around as Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, while the image features a crosshair over Superman’s head, that name could be true.